Israel’s Virus Cabinet Approves Plan to Allow 3,000 Israelis in Country Per Day

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel’s coronavirus cabinet on Tuesday approved a plan to increase the number of arriving Israeli travelers from 200 to 3,000 per day. Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport has been closed to nearly all travel since Jan. 25 to prevent the spread of foreign virus variants in the country.

The move not only increases the number of Israelis allowed in the country but also scraps the requirement to first receive an entry permit from a committee. Non-citizens must still request individual approval to enter Israel.

Returning Israelis who have not been vaccinated are required to immediately go into home isolation, which will be enforced by the police. Israelis who have already been vaccinated are exempt from isolation but must take a COVID-19 test upon landing.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported that vaccinated Israelis may be allowed to travel to Frankfurt, New York, Paris, Kiev and maybe even London come Sunday. Unvaccinated Israelis who wish to leave the country must get special approval.

The new plan will go into place on March 7 if it is approved by the full cabinet.

Health officials warn the plan does not adequately address concerns that increased travel will import more virus variants into Israel.

Meanwhile, the government voted to reopen event halls and restaurants next week. Government leaders also approved a plan to continue in-class learning for grades 7-10 next Sunday.