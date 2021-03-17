Israel Says Upgraded Iron Dome System Can Simultaneously Intercept Drones, Rockets

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel announced it has upgraded its Iron Dome missile defense system to confront a wide range of aerial threats.

The announcement came after Israel completed several tests, during which the upgraded system “successfully intercepted and destroyed targets simulating existing and emerging threats, including the simultaneous interception of multiple UAVs as well as a salvo of rockets and missiles,” Israel’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the new and improved Iron Dome will be deployed by Israel’s air force and navy soon.

Iron Dome Defense System, Photo Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense Spokesperson's Office

"The technological capabilities developed by defense industries, including the Iron Dome and the multi-tier missile defense array, are central to the defense of the State of Israel,” said Defense Minister Benny Gantz. “In the face of emerging and rapidly changing threats, these new capabilities provide the political echelon and defense establishment with the operational flexibility that is critical to our national security.”

The Iron Dome was developed a decade ago to intercept short-range rockets. The system has shot down more than 2,000 aerial threats from the Gaza Strip.

***Be sure to sign up for CBN News emails and the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving news from a Christian Perspective.***