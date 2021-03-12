Join CBN's Chris Mitchell, Joel Rosenberg for Exciting Webinar About Israel's Current Showdown With Iran

The Middle East is witnessing a showdown of historic proportions between the State of Israel and the Islamic Republic of Iran. While Iran continues to cross nuclear red lines, Israeli leaders warn they will do whatever it takes to protect the one and only Jewish State from annihilation by a nuclear-armed Iran. This Saturday, March 13th, CBN News will present its inaugural webinar to address this world-shaking faceoff. The webinar will be hosted by Chris Mitchell, host of the weekly news show, 'Jerusalem Dateline,' along with Joel C. Rosenberg, New York Times best-selling author, Middle East expert and the author of the just-released The Beirut Protocol. Join them for an in-depth discussion inside Israel’s nuclear confrontation with Iran.

As Iran raises the stakes by enriching more uranium, this fascinating webinar will give you important insight into this nuclear showdown as well as its impact on the Middle East and the rest of the world.

You’ll also find out how you can pray for Israel, Iran, the Middle East, and the U.S. amid this serious conflict.

