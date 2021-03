Syrian State TV: Israel Launches Missiles at Damascus

Israel launched a missile attack on suburbs of the Syrian capital Damascus late on Tuesday leading to Syrian air defenses to respond to the strikes, state television reported.

State TV said Syrian air defense shot down some of the Israeli missiles before they hit their targets.

It gave no further details or say which suburbs came under attack.

They were the first attacks since February 28, when Israeli missiles struck the southern suburbs of Damascus.

Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

Israel views Iranian entrenchment on its northern frontier as a red line, and it has repeatedly struck Iran-linked facilities and weapons convoys destined for Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group.

***Be sure to sign up for CBN News emails and the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving news from a Christian Perspective.***