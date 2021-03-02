The UAE’s First Ambassador to Israel Officially Takes Post in Tel Aviv

JERUSALEM, Israel – The United Arab Emirate’s first ambassador to Israel touched down in the Jewish State on Monday to begin his posting in Tel Aviv.

Ambassador Mohamed Al Khaja met with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi in Jerusalem.

Ashkenazi said it was a “pleasure” speaking with Al Khaja and said the relationship between their two countries “continues to grow stronger every day.”

I arrived today in Tel Aviv as the first UAE Ambassador to the State of Israel and met with HE @Gabi_Ashkenazi, Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs, to discuss growing bilateral relations since the signing of the Abraham Accords, as well as enhancing cooperation in various fields pic.twitter.com/JcsWqQ4ht7 — Mohamed Al Khaja (@AmbAlKhaja) March 1, 2021

The ambassador formally presented his credentials to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin.

Today, I had the honor of presenting my credentials to HE Reuven Rivlin, President of Israel, as the first UAE Ambassador to the State of Israel. I look forward to representing my beloved country and working to strengthen cooperation and relations between our two countries. pic.twitter.com/smZ1SqXfar — Mohamed Al Khaja (@AmbAlKhaja) March 1, 2021

“I pledge to work on strengthening the mutual relations and taking them to new aspects of cooperation for the interest of our two countries and people and I hope to go forward in building a warm peace in which all the people of the region will enjoy,” said Al Khaja in Arabic.

The ambassador’s appointment comes less than six months after Israeli and UAE announced they agreed to normalize ties under a US-brokered deal.

Since then, the US has brokered dies with Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco.

