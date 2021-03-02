Displaying 30+ Stories
Allow Ads
HomepageIsraelNews
CBNNews.com

The UAE’s First Ambassador to Israel Officially Takes Post in Tel Aviv

03-02-2021
Emily Jones
UAE’s New Ambassador to Israel with President Rivlin, Photo Credit: GPO
UAE’s New Ambassador to Israel with President Rivlin, Photo Credit: GPO

JERUSALEM, Israel – The United Arab Emirate’s first ambassador to Israel touched down in the Jewish State on Monday to begin his posting in Tel Aviv.

Ambassador Mohamed Al Khaja met with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi in Jerusalem.

***Start Your Day with CBN News QuickStart!!! Go here to sign up for QuickStart and other CBN News emails and download the FREE CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving news from a Christian Perspective.***

Ashkenazi said it was a “pleasure” speaking with Al Khaja and said the relationship between their two countries “continues to grow stronger every day.”

The ambassador formally presented his credentials to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin.

“I pledge to work on strengthening the mutual relations and taking them to new aspects of cooperation for the interest of our two countries and people and I hope to go forward in building a warm peace in which all the people of the region will enjoy,” said Al Khaja in Arabic.

The ambassador’s appointment comes less than six months after Israeli and UAE announced they agreed to normalize ties under a US-brokered deal.

Since then, the US has brokered dies with Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco.

***Be sure to sign up for CBN News emails and the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving news from a Christian Perspective.***

Why does Judaism matter and how is it connected to Christianity? Learn more here.

Jewish Roots

Need prayer? We’re available 24/7. Call (800) 700-7000 or request prayer.

Learn why Truth Matters at CBN News.
CBN Partners provide hope to those who are suffering! You can help bring hope today!
Bring Hope

Did you know?

God is everywhere—even in the news. That’s why we view every news story through the lens of faith. We are committed to delivering quality independent Christian journalism you can trust. But it takes a lot of hard work, time, and money to do what we do. Help us continue to be a voice for truth in the media by supporting CBN News for as little as $1.

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories