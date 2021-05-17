An Israeli and a Palestinian Explain How You Can Pray for the Conflict Right Now

JERUSALEM, Israel – Headlines are buzzing and the death toll continues to rise as Israel and Hamas battle in one of the worst outbreaks of violence since 2014.

While leaders search for a political or diplomatic solution, many Christians are asking: “How should I pray for Israelis and Palestinians during these troubled times?”

Two people very close to the conflict, an Israeli believer and a Palestinian believer share how Christians can pray. They were recently featured on the Soul of the Wild podcast, hosted by Josh and Tommy Doyle, two Christians who have dedicated their lives to sharing the gospel in the Middle East.

While both of their guests come from opposite sides of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, they unite around a key message: a ceasefire or long-term agreement won’t solve this conflict – only Jesus can.

They share some biblical wisdom, prayer points, and first-hand insight that can guide Christians as the fighting rages on. Click below to listen: