Israel Downs Drone Approaching Border from Jordan

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel said it shot down a drone on Tuesday that it saw approaching Israel’s northern border from Jordan.

The drone was flying towards the Israeli community of Beit She’an when it was brought down, the Israel Defense Forces said. The fragments were later collected by Israeli security forces.

It was not immediately clear where the drone originated from, even though it approached the Israeli border from Jordan.

Tuesday’s incident comes amid intense fighting between Israel and terrorists in the Gaza Strip. The fighting has led to protests in support of Palestinians and incidents on Israel’s borders.

On Sunday, two Jordanians armed with knives managed to cross into Israel undetected. When they were caught, they told Israeli investigators they were “heading to Jerusalem.” On Friday, hundreds of Jordanians also attempted the breach Israel’s border.

On Monday, six rockets were fired at Israel from Lebanon but fell inside Lebanese territory. The IDF said it retaliated with artillery fire into southern Lebanon.

The United Nations peacekeeping force along the border, UNIFIL, said early Tuesday that calm had been restored to the border.

Monday’s failed attack marks the third time rockets have been fired from the north as Israel battles rockets in its south.

On Thursday, three rockets were fired towards Israel but landed in the Mediterranean Sea, causing no damage or casualties. Syria also fired three missiles at Israel on Friday hours after the Hezbollah terror group said Israeli troops had killed one of its fighters caught infiltrating Israel’s northern border. One rocket fell inside Syria and the other two landed in open areas in the Golan Heights.