Manhunt Underway for Gunmen Who Injured 3 in Drive-By Shooting Near Jerusalem

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israeli security forces are looking for gunmen who injured three Jewish men during a drive-by shooting at a bus stop in the West Bank – biblical Judea and Samaria on Sunday. Two of the men sustained serious injuries while one was lightly injured.

The shots were fired from a passing car with a Palestinian license plate at the Tapuah Junction south of Nablus. Video shows the three men and an Israeli soldier ducking for cover during the shooting. The nearby settlement community of Itamar said the victims were students at its yeshiva.

“IDF troops returned fire at the vehicle, which fled the scene. IDF troops are searching for the vehicle and are setting up roadblocks in the area,” the military said.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack, but the military said it sent more troops into the West Bank “in accordance with our ongoing situational assessment.”

“IDF and security forces will not rest until they get their hands on the terrorists who carried out the attack,” Defense Minister Benny Gantz said in a statement.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also condemned the attack.

“We will not allow terror to raise its head, and we will strike our enemies forcefully,” Netanyahu said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Israeli security forces shot and killed a 60-year-old Palestinian woman who was holding a knife and attempting to carry out a stabbing attack. The incident happened at the Gush Etzion Junction in the West Bank.

Video shows the woman brandishing a knife and walking towards soldiers who repeatedly called on her to stop. They opened fire at the woman, who was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. None of the soldiers were injured.

The attacks come as tensions are high in Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.