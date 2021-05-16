CBN News One-on-One with Ron Dermer, Former Israeli Ambassador to the US on the Israeli-Gaza Conflict

As Israel enters the second week of its war with Hamas and other Islamic terror groups inside Gaza, CBN News talked one-on-one with former Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer.

Dermer addressed a number of issues surrounding the conflict: How did it start? Is Israel using disproportionate force? What role does Iran play in this war and how important is U.S. Evangelical Christian support to Israel at such a time? Dermer served as Israel’s Ambassador to the U.S. for seven and a half years, one of the longest-serving Ambassadors to the U.S. in Israel’s 73-year history.

