Six Rockets Fired from Lebanon Miss Israel, IDF Retaliates

JERUSALEM —Six rockets were fired at Israel from Lebanon Monday but fell inside Lebanese territory.

The Israel Defense Forces said Monday that it retaliated with artillery fire into southern Lebanon. Air raid sirens sounded in Israeli communities near the border, and residents were told to prepare bomb shelters. No injuries were reported.

The United Nations peacekeeping force along the border, UNIFIL, said early Tuesday that calm had been restored to the border.

“UNIFIL detected firing of rockets from the general area of Rashaya Al Foukhar north of Kfar Chouba in S. Lebanon,” the UN observer force tweeted, adding that Israel returned artillery fire at the location from where rockets originated.

“The situation in the area is now calm,” the group said.

Monday’s failed attack marks the third time rockets have been fired from Israel’s north as fighting rages on between Israel and Gaza in the south. On Thursday, three rockets were fired towards Israel but landed in the Mediterranean Sea, causing no damage or casualties. Syria also fired three missiles at Israel on Friday hours after the Hezbollah terror group said Israeli troops had killed one of its fighters caught infiltrating Israel’s northern border. One rocket fell inside Syria and the other two landed in open areas in tHe Golan Heights.