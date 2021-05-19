Tensions High in Mixed Jewish-Arab Cities in Israel as Gaza Conflict Rages On

Tensions are running high in mixed Jewish and Arab cities across Israel. One of the most volatile places is Lod just three miles from Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport.

Arab rioters have burned synagogues and brutally murdered one Jewish man in the city where Arabs and Jews live side-by-side in neighborhoods and in the same apartment buildings.

“This was part of the tensions that took place all across Israel, unfortunately by Israeli Arabs who were involved in disturbances, took to the streets unnecessarily and it’s very sad to see. I’ll tell you why because the Israeli Arabs are part of our community,” said Israel Police Spokesman Micky Rosenfeld.

Rosenfeld walked the streets of Lod with CBN Middle East Bureau Chief Chris Mitchell and explained the difficulty of the situation there.