A First: Israel Shows Off Military Might at Dubai Air Show

JERUSALEM, Israel – For the first time since the signing of the Abraham Accords, Israel put its defense technology on display at Dubai’s biennial Air Show.

The event opened on Sunday and shows off some of the world’s most advanced aviation achievements and weapon innovations. This year, Israel sent a delegation from its Defense Ministry to inaugurate the country’s first-ever national pavilion.

"The opening of an Israeli national pavilion in Dubai is a new and historic component in the strengthening relations between Israel and the UAE,” said Brig. Gen. (Res.) Yair Kulas, head of the Defense Ministry’s weapons export department.

“We are thrilled to have an opportunity to participate in this important exhibition and to showcase the advanced technological capabilities of Israel’s defense industries. Within the framework of the exhibition, we plan to hold numerous meetings to discuss new areas of collaboration,” Kulas added.

The Israeli firms participating in the Air Show include Elbit Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, Tomer Astronautics, Nir Or, and UVision.

The state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries company presented a variety of manned and unmanned naval and aerial drones.

Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems showed off its “drone dome” that uses lasers to detect and destroy drones.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said in a statement that the UAE-Israel partnership is a “strategic asset,” and the Defense Ministry's participation “reflects the deepening relations" between the two nations.

Both Israel and the United Arab Emirates share deep concerns over Iran, which is set to resume negotiations over its nuclear deal with the US and other world powers later this month.

Gantz said Israel’s participation at the show will serve as “a launch board for further cooperation.”