Danon: Social Media Makes It ‘So Easy to Spread Hate’ Today

Anti-Semitism is on the rise in the US, Latin America and Europe and it’s time to take action, former Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, told CBN News.
“When we look at social media, today, it's so easy to spread hate,” Danon said.
“Today, you can spread hate. You know, you can sit in your house next to your computer and spread lies against the Jews and that's what's happening today,” he added.
Danon explained that it’s not just a problem for Israel to combat, but all countries need to be actively fighting anti-Semitism.
Why does Judaism matter and how is it connected to Christianity? Learn more here.
Need prayer? We’re available 24/7. Call (800) 700-7000 or request prayer.Learn why Truth Matters at CBN News.
Did you know?
God is everywhere—even in the news. That’s why we view every news story through the lens of faith. We are committed to delivering quality independent Christian journalism you can trust. But it takes a lot of hard work, time, and money to do what we do. Help us continue to be a voice for truth in the media by supporting CBN News for as little as $1.