Danon: Social Media Makes It ‘So Easy to Spread Hate’ Today

11-02-2021
Chris Mitchell
Photo Credit: CBN News/Jonathan Goff
Anti-Semitism is on the rise in the US, Latin America and Europe and it’s time to take action, former Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, told CBN News.

“When we look at social media, today, it's so easy to spread hate,” Danon said.

“Today, you can spread hate.  You know, you can sit in your house next to your computer and spread lies against the Jews and that's what's happening today,” he added.

Danon explained that it’s not just a problem for Israel to combat, but all countries need to be actively fighting anti-Semitism.

