Israeli Delegation Reportedly Made Secret Visit to Sudan After Military Coup

JERUSALEM, Israel – An Israeli delegation recently visited Sudan to see how last week’s military takeover will affect its efforts to normalize ties with the country, Israeli media reported.

The delegation reportedly met with Abdel Rahim Hamdan Dagalo, a leading general in a Sudanese paramilitary force that participated in the coup, the Walla news site reported Monday. Dagalo was part of a Sudanese military delegation that visited Israel weeks before the coup.

The Walla report said that during Dagalo’s visit to Jerusalem, Sudanese officials did not give Israel any warning that the military would soon seize power and dissolve the civilian government.

While Sudan’s military coup has drawn widespread criticism in the West, Israel has yet to comment publicly. Sudanese military leaders have noticed Israel’s silence and believe it signifies approval, the report said.

Sudan’s military played a larger role in advancing peace with Israel through the US-backed Abraham Accords than the civilian government.

The US and Israel are closely watching the events in Sudan and how they could potentially impact the historic accords.

“The normalization effort between Israel and Sudan is something that will have to be evaluated as we and as Israel watch very closely what happens in the coming hours and coming days,” said State Department Spokesman Ned Price.

A report from Israel’s Kan public broadcaster quoted a senior Sudanese diplomat who said the coup is not expected to dramatically affect the Israel-Sudan normalization process because many military leaders who support normalization with the Jewish State have gained power.

However, the unnamed diplomat warned that the military’s association with normalization efforts could backfire in the long term and weaken public support for the agreement.

The military “made a big mistake by throwing away the partnership with the civilian officials,” the diplomat said. “They are underestimating the response of the people, which is fed up [with] military coups, and they may face an uprising.”

Israel believes the official signing of its normalization agreement with Sudan could be delayed by the military takeover, Kan reported, citing officials close to the negotiations.

“The internal situation in the country has made it difficult for it to advance contacts with Israel as the other countries did,” one of the sources said.

Sudan is one of several nations – including the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, and Bahrain – that forged new ties with Israel last year through the Abraham Accords.