Israeli Panel Approves Pfizer Shot for Kids 5-11

JERUSALEM, Israel – A government panel of Israeli health experts has approved making Pfizer’s child-sized COVID-19 vaccine accessible to children ages 5-11.

The Health Ministry announced the decision in a press conference on Wednesday after 73 out of 75 medical experts voted in favor of the move. The decision requires final approval from Health Ministry Director General Dr. Nachman Ash and paves the way for Israel to be the first country after the United States to authorize the shot for kids.

“It’s a very important decision for a very safe vaccine,” epidemiologist Prof. Nadav Davidovitch told The Times of Israel shortly after Wednesday’s vote.

“We actually expect even lower levels of side effects, among other things due to lower dose and Pfizer study results, than seen among teenagers, so if we compare the alternative of natural infection we’re feeling quite confident about vaccines for kids.”

The first shipments of the kid-sized doses are expected to arrive next week, Israeli media report.

Dr. Ash told Army Radio on Thursday that the government will not impose sanctions on parents who choose not to vaccinate their young children.

“We want the parents to make the right health decision,” Dr. Ash said.

Asked if children who recovered from the virus would be required to be vaccinated, Ash said he was still considering the matter.

“There’s a chance we’ll take this to a deeper discussion. We do not want to vaccinate if we don’t need to, but we also do not want children who were infected a long time ago to think they are protected even though they are not,” he said.

More than 6.2 million Israelis have received at least one vaccine dose, 5.7 million got two doses, and over 4 million got the booster shot.

