Palestinian Attacker Killed After Stabbing Israeli Police Officers in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM, Israel – A Palestinian teen was shot dead on Wednesday after stabbing two Israeli border police officers in Jerusalem’s Old City, Israeli police said.

The attacker was shot by an armed civilian nearby and the officers he attacked. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Israel police identified him as 16-year-old Amr Abu-Assab from eastern Jerusalem.

The Israeli officers were hospitalized, one in moderate condition and the other with minor injuries.

Footage of the attack released by Israeli police shows the teen walking past the officers on the Via Dolorosa before turning around and stabbing one of them in the back of the head. The second border officer pushed the assailant back and pinned him against the wall as he attempted to stab her.

Police publish a video of the stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Old City, during which two soldiers were hurt and the assailant was shot dead. pic.twitter.com/9cOkXYYGwc — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) November 17, 2021

A third person is seen approaching the assailant and shooting him while he grappled with the officers.

The Hamas terror group praised the teen and called the attack “heroic.”

“This is the latest confirmation that our people’s revolution against the occupation will continue until the occupier is swept away,” said spokesperson Hazim Qasim.

Following the attack, Israeli police raided the neighborhood in eastern Jerusalem where Assab was from and made several arrests, including his parents.