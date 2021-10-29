20,000 Run Through Jerusalem Streets as Marathon Returns after COVID-19 Restrictions

Some 20,000 runners participated in the 10th Jerusalem “Winner” Marathon that organizers say is the largest international marathon in Israel.

Jerusalem Mayor, Moshe Lion, was one of them.

“It’s very special and it’s very exciting,” Lion told CBN News.

Usually held in March, the 2020 marathon was cancelled altogether and 2021 was postponed until. But everyone was glad to be back after a year and a half of COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns.

“My son and my grandchild they are running today,” said Sasson Chacoty. “Almost two years we are closed in the house with all this disease. It’s wonderful to see this. I’m full emotion. I’m telling the truth. It’s lovely to see that. And God give us a good day today.”

“It’s great. We meet each other. We meet people. The air is something beautiful.,” said Elazar Sela.

The marathon usually draws runners from around the world but due to COVID travel restrictions there weren’t many this year. Still, there were some, like Shoshanna and Brian Allen from New Jersey.

“We’re excited to be here, outdoors, to see people again and it’s wonderful,” said Shoshanna. “It feels great! It’s good to be back. Everything back to normal,” said Brian.

Some ran in groups like these young women who all immigrated to Israel from around the world.

“We’re running with DROR to give empowerment to young women. We’re running to be part of Am (the people of) Israel today,” said Karen Richman.

“It’s really nice, to feel a part of something bigger than yourself,” said Aviva Lakser, an immigrant from Chicago.

Daniella Shields is part of another group called YACHAD, a group that helps people with disabilities.

“I’m so excited. I think it’s so important and I’m so excited to do it,” said Shields, who is here from the Washington, DC area, studying for a year. “It’s so incredible. Everyone around here is Jewish. It’s like everyone’s family. It’s amazing.”

Some like Klod Ganor, manager of Capital Sports in Jerusalem, came with a special message.

“We want to bring a message that sports are not just for the winners but for everyone who comes and participates and gets involved. For 10 years already, we are giving the victory cup to the last person who finishes,” Ganor told CBN News.

Many said nothing could compare to running in Jerusalem.

“We like to run in Jerusalem. It’s a wonderful marathon. Jerusalem is something wonderful,” said Chen Peretz. “The atmosphere is different regarding the places we did before.”

“Jerusalem, you know, it’s been a Jewish nation for many, many years. And when you walk around and see the history. It just gives you the adrenaline to continue running. We know that our ancestors ran here before and now we’re running,” said Yitzhak Feldman.

“It’s amazing to run in the places you actually read about in the Bible. You walk in the Bible. You run in the Bible. That’s the path that God gave us and it’s amazing to do that in a marathon,” said Gil Pentzak.

And the winner? Twenty-nine-year-old Yamar Gethon who ran the full marathon in 2 hours 24 minutes and seven seconds.