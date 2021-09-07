Massive Manhunt Underway in Israel for Six Escaped Palestinian Prisoners

JERUSALEM, Israel – A manhunt is underway for six Palestinian prisoners who escaped from a high-security prison near the Sea of Galilee on Monday.

Israeli police set up roadblocks in the West Bank – biblical Judea and Samaria – and deployed drones, helicopters, and patrols in search of the men.

Israel's Army Radio said the prisoners escaped from the Gilboa prison through a tunnel and have moved 400 prisoners as a protective measure against any additional escape attempts.

Israeli media reported several blunders by prison officials that contributed to the escape. For example, the prison’s blueprint was available online, the watchtower guard was asleep during the entire incident, and prison officials missed signs of digging right under their noses.

Public Security Minister Omer Barlev said extensive planning went into the escape and that the prisoners likely had “outside assistance.”

The escapees may have arranged for a getaway vehicle and are believed to be headed for their hometown of Jenin, which is a 15-mile drive from the prison.

The men are considered highly dangerous. Five of them are members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group, and four were serving life sentences for attacks against Israelis.

Security officials are concerned the men may try to carry out an attack. Barlev said he doesn’t believe an attack is likely, “but I am not a prophet and we are taking all possibilities into consideration.”

The escape is the biggest prison break of its kind in decades and came just hours before celebrations began in Israel for Rosh Hashanah – the Jewish New Year.

Palestinians consider prisoners held in Israel to be heroes, and many celebrated their escape on social media. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party praised the escape.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Palestinian Islamic Jihad supporters rallied in Gaza, and the group sent incendiary balloons into Israel in support of the escaped prisoners.

“This is a great heroic act, which will cause a severe shock to the Israeli security system,” said Daoud Shehab, a spokesman for Islamic Jihad.

Israeli warplanes targeted a Hamas rocket manufacturing site and military compound in retaliation for the arson attacks.

The escape poses a dilemma for Abbas, who is already deeply unpopular among Palestinians. His government coordinates with Israel to target terror suspects in the West Bank, but any effort to help Israel capture the escaped prisoners risks further undermining the PA in the eyes of Palestinians.

