Protests Near Gaza's Israel Border Turn Violent

Hundreds of Palestinians took part in protests held at five locations on Thursday, demanding an end to Israel's 14-year blockade of Gaza.
A Palestinian man was killed by Israeli gunfire during one of the protest along the Israeli border, Palestinian health officials said.
The territory's Hamas rulers have organized a series of similar protests over the past two weeks.
In some cases they have turned violent, with the crowds burning tires and hurling explosives toward Israeli soldiers.
Health officials said five other people were wounded by Israeli fire, including a 15-year-old boy who was in a serious condition.
The Israeli military said that demonstrators hurled explosive devices, and soldiers responded with live fire.
Israel and Egypt imposed the blockade in 2007 after Hamas seized control of Gaza from the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority.
The takeover came a year after Hamas defeated the rival Fatah movement, which dominates the Palestinian Authority, in parliamentary elections.
Israel says the blockade is needed to keep Hamas, an Islamic militant group sworn to Israel's destruction, from arming. Critics say the closure, which has hit the local economy hard due to its travel and trade restrictions, amounts to collective punishment.
Israel and Hamas have fought four wars since 2008, most recently last May.
Why does Judaism matter and how is it connected to Christianity? Learn more here.
Need prayer? We’re available 24/7. Call (800) 700-7000 or request prayer.Learn why Truth Matters at CBN News.
Did you know?
God is everywhere—even in the news. That’s why we view every news story through the lens of faith. We are committed to delivering quality independent Christian journalism you can trust. But it takes a lot of hard work, time, and money to do what we do. Help us continue to be a voice for truth in the media by supporting CBN News for as little as $1.