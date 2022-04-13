Israel Taps Actress Noa Tishby as First Anti-Semitism Envoy

JERUSALEM, Israel - Israel has appointed actress Noa Tishby as the country’s first-ever Special Envoy for Combatting Antisemitism and the Delegitimization of Israel.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid announced the move on Monday.

“The State of Israel is under attack by people who are calling us an apartheid state. The Jewish people are under attack by the people who are blaming Jews for everything that is wrong in this world. It’s time to fight back. It’s time to answer using smart, young voices like Noa Tishby’s,” said Lapid in a video statement.

I’m proud to name @NoaTishby as the first-ever @IsraelMFA Special Envoy for Combating Antisemitism & the Delegitimization of Israel. In this new role, Noa will be a powerful voice in the fight against the rising tide of hate directed at Jews and the State of Israel. pic.twitter.com/PJo4ZphMIt — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid(@yairlapid) April 11, 2022

Tishby, an Israeli-American actress and author, will “act on behalf of the Foreign Ministry to spearhead initiatives worldwide before key audiences, generate an international dialogue, and respond to acts of antisemitism,” Lapid’s office said in a statement.

Tishby said she is “honored to take this position” and pointed to the global rise in anti-Semitism.

“Anti-Zionism and anti-Semitism are one in the same. Anti-Semitism is on the rise, and I am thrilled to be able to lend my voice to this very worthy fight,” said Tishby.

The actress has spent years advocating for Israel.

Last year, she spoke to CBN’s Gordon Robertson about her book, Israel: A Simple Guide to the Most Misunderstood Country on Earth.

She said she was driven to write the book after realizing most people she encountered in America knew little about Israel's history and culture.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***