2 Jewish Pilgrims Wounded in Palestinian Attack at Joseph's Tomb

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel’s military on Tuesday said several civilians were injured when Palestinian gunmen opened fire on their car while they were visiting the West Bank city of Nablus.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, a group of Jewish worshippers entered the Palestinian-controlled city to make a pilgrimage to Joseph’s Tomb – a religious shrine believed by some Jews to be the resting place of the biblical Joseph.

After the gunfire broke out, Israeli forces swarmed the area and evacuated the civilians. Authorities say the gunfire left two of the civilians moderately injured and they were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Joseph’s Tomb is located in Area A of the West Bank –in biblical Samaria. Area A is controlled by the Palestinian Authority and Israelis need special permission to enter the territory.

Israel’s military said the Jewish pilgrims were not authorized to be in the area and did not coordinate their visit with Israeli forces. Israel’s military escorts pilgrims to the tomb in coordination with the Palestinian security forces.

Joseph’s Tomb is often the site of violent clashes between Palestinians and Israeli authorities. Muslims believe a sheikh is buried at the site and Palestinians regularly attack troops with rocks, Molotov cocktails and gunfire.

In April, some 100 Palestinians set the tomb on fire before they were dispersed by Palestinian security forces.

Two weeks ago, Israeli media reported that a Palestinian teen was killed during clashes at the site.

Nablus is also the site of frequent counter-terrorism raids by Israeli forces.

