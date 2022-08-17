Israel, Turkey Agree to Restore Full Diplomatic Ties

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel and Turkey on Wednesday announced the return of full diplomatic ties between the two nations, including the reinstatement of ambassadors and consulate generals.

"The resumption of relations with Turkey is an important asset for regional stability and very important economic news for the citizens of Israel. We will continue to strengthen Israel's standing in the world,” said Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan before the announcement.

While Israel and Turkey were once close allies, their relationship deteriorated over the years largely because of disagreements over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Erdogan is a harsh critic of Israel in its conflict with the Palestinians. Turkey has also hosted several Hamas leaders, which only further strained relations between the two nations.

The countries withdrew their respective ambassadors in 2010 after Israeli troops raided a Gaza-bound flotilla carrying humanitarian aid that broke an Israeli blockade. The event resulted in the deaths of 9 Turkish activists.

Relations broke down even further in 2018 when the United States moved its embassy to Jerusalem. Turkey, angered by the move, recalled its ambassador and Israel did the same. The two countries have not restored their respective ambassadors since then.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Israeli and Turkish leaders have spent the last year working to mend the relationship and restore diplomatic ties. Earlier this year, Israeli President Isaac Herzog sat down for talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara – marking the first visit by an Israeli leader in 14 years.

The two nations vowed to rebuild their strained relationship despite still having deep differences.

The decision to normalize ties once again came two years after the announcement of the US-brokered Abraham Accords, which saw Israel normalize ties with Morocco, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Sudan.

“Upgrading relations will contribute to deepening ties between the two peoples, expanding economic, trade, and cultural ties, and strengthening regional stability,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

