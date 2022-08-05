Israeli Expert on Iran Nuclear Negotiations: Two Decades of Talks ‘Produced Only Further Iranian Progress’

The U.S. and other world powers are back in Vienna for more negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program.

While the talks began once more in Vienna on August 4th one of the U.S. chief negotiators said, “his expectations are in check.” These talks follow the failure of earlier negotiations in Doha, Qatar.

Iran denied that it had abandoned its precondition to a deal, that the U.S. take the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps off the list of terror organizations.

The resumption of talks comes after one top Iranian official said last month that they’ll do what they want regarding a nuclear bomb.

“Nevertheless, if we ever want to do this, nobody will be able to stop us, of course. They themselves know this,” said Former Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister, Mohammad-Javad Larijani in a clip provided by MEMRI.

Iran is now just one step away from enriching weapons grade uranium.

“It shouldn’t be a surprise to anybody. It seems that all the intelligence agencies agree that they are progressing fast,” said Professor Efraim Inbar of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security.

Inbar said when it comes to negotiating, the U.S. and the West are not in the same league as Iran.

“The Iranians are very good at negotiating. They have a bazaar in Tehran, and they know how to negotiate. In contrast, you know, the mentality of the United States is to go a department store with fixed prices. It’s a huge difference in mentality,” Inbar told CBN News.

“All the talks for the past two decades produced only further Iranian progress,” he said.

Inbar believes strength and force are the language spoken in the Middle East.

“Diplomacy has its limits. Therefore, what is left is only the use of brute force. In the Middle East, this is part and parcel of the rules of the game,” Inbar said.

“This is one tool at the disposal of political leaders and in this case, I think it is a pity that it was not implemented before,” he added.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***