“Hardwired” for Freedom Around the World

From the streets of Mosul to Virginia counties to Capitol Hill, Tina Ramirez is committed to “create a culture of freedom and help change the world.” Ramirez is the Founder and President of HardWired Global, an organization dedicated to “advancing the human right to freedom of thought, conscience, religion or belief for all people worldwide.”

After spending time in Iraq, Ramirez visited Jerusalem where CBN News interviewed Ramirez about her work as an advocate for religious freedom around the world because as she says we are all “hardwired” for freedom.