Christians Near Bethlehem Welcome Christmas Tourists, Voice Concern about Christian Exodus from Holy Land

BEIT SAHOUR, near Bethlehem – Since Israel re-opened its borders in March following the COVID lockdowns, tourists have been flooding back. This influx is helping many areas, especially around Bethlehem this time of year, although another issue is facing this local Christian community.

Christians in Beit Sahour, the area where shepherds learned of Jesus’ birth more than two thousand years ago, are happily welcoming visitors back to their town.

“This year is back and tourism now in Bethlehem is very good. We need tourism in Bethlehem. Without tourism in Bethlehem, we can’t work,” said Christian businessman Yassar Barham, who owns the Barham factory that makes olive wood handicrafts.

“We have more than a hundred workshops for handicrafts for olive wood and mother-of-pearl,” said Hani al-Hayek, Mayor of Beit Sahour, a majority Christian town linked to Bethlehem. He says about 2 million tourists visit there each year.

“Christmas in Beit Sahour is something different because from Beit Sahour, the angel announced that Jesus is born on this day. For us, we are the media of Jesus and we are so happy to receive all our visitors from other towns,” al-Hayek said.

Even with a boom of visitors, Beit Sahour and nearby Bethlehem are suffering an exodus of another kind. Christians have been leaving Palestinian Authority-controlled areas in great numbers for decades.

“I view the future of the Christians here as gloomy or unpromising cause the ongoing emigration is a big problem to us,” said Samir Qumsieh, General Manager of Al Mahd “Nativity” TV Station.

It’s unclear exactly how many people have left in the last 20 years although al-Hayek believes at least 20,000 now live in Chile and the US. That’s a big number considering the current population is around 15,000 – 80 percent Christian and 20 percent Muslim.

According to al-Hayek, so many Christians from his area live in certain areas of the U.S. that it’s like being in Beit Sahour.

“They're seeking for security, seeking economic situation. They are [seeking] for the best life for their families,” said al-Hayek.

Qumsieh sees emigration as a big problem.

“I am afraid that one day will come that the Holy Sepulchre, the Nativity Church, where Jesus was born will be closed, empty museums,” Qumsieh said.

Qumsieh called on Christians worldwide to help their brothers and sisters in Beit Sahour to continue to live and thrive in the place tied to Jesus’ birth.

