Knesset Elects Netanyahu Confidant Temporary Speaker, Clearing Path for Coalition Legislation

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel's parliament, the Knesset, voted Tuesday to elect Yariv Levin, second only to Benjamin Netanyahu on the Likud Party list, as a temporary speaker. The vote is expected to clear the way for legislation necessary to get all the parties in the Netanyahu bloc to come on board for a majority coalition government.

All 64 members of the Netanyahu bloc voted for Levin, giving him an easy victory over opposition parties in the Knesset.

The coalition is committed to strengthening public security and reforming Israel's justice system, but action is first necessary to change a law to allow Shas Party leader Aryeh Deri to serve in the Cabinet. Deri was convicted this year of a probation violation following a tax charge conviction. Three other laws requiring action involve dividing the duties in the Defense Ministry and expanding the power of the new National Public Security ministry to be headed by controversial lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Netanyahu received an extension of 10 days to form a government, and Levin's role as speaker should set the process in faster motion. The deadline is midnight on December 21.

