Israel’s Defense Chief Makes Historic Visit to Bahrain

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz touched down in Bahrain on Wednesday for his first official visit to the country since Israel and Bahrain normalized ties through the Abraham Accords.

Gantz is expected to meet with Bahraini defense leaders and other top officials in the kingdom, Israel’s Defense Ministry said. Gantz is joined by senior Israeli security leaders.

“It is a great excitement to land in Manama, the capital of Bahrain, and to be the first Minister of Defense of the State of Israel to pay an official visit to the country,” Gantz said in a statement on Twitter.

התרגשות גדולה לנחות במנאמה, בירת בחריין, ולהיות שר הביטחון הראשון של מדינת ישראל שמקיים במדינה ביקור רשמי. pic.twitter.com/sIcMK2T9t3 — בני גנץ - Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) February 2, 2022

Bahrain is one of four Arab countries to normalize ties with Israel through the US-brokered Abraham Accords. Since then, the two countries have opened embassies, established direct flights and signed several agreements.

Bahrain, like Israel, considers Iran to be an enemy and major threat in the region. Bahrain has accused Iran of arming militant groups and stirring up division, which Iran denies.

Earlier this week, Israeli President Isaac Herzog made his first official state visit to the United Arab Emirates, which marked another step forward in Israel’s relationship with the Emiratis since the Abraham Accords.

