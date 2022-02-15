Israel’s Prime Minister Makes Historic Visit to Bahrain to Deepen New Ties

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is in Bahrain on Tuesday for his first official visit since the two countries officially normalized ties through the Abraham Accords in 2020.

Bennett touched down in the capital of Manama Monday evening and received a warm welcome complete with an honor guard from Bahrain’s foreign minister.

“I am going to meet the King and Crown Prince, and hold a series of meetings, the goal of which is to provide content and energy for the peace between the two countries,” Bennett told reporters before jetting off to Bahrain.

Bennett said his meeting with Bahraini king, Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa, and his son, Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa, comes during a “tumultuous period” for the region.

"I think that in this tumultuous period, it is doubly important that from our region should come a message of cooperation, goodwill, standing together in the face of threats and building bridges to peace,” the prime minister said.

Bahrain and Israel are both sworn enemies of Iran, which has dramatically advanced its nuclear program since the collapse of the JCPOA – a nuclear agreement Tehran signed with world powers that placed limits on Iran’s nuclear development in exchange for sanctions relief.

Israel and Iran have waged a shadow war for years, and Israel has vowed to sabotage Iran’s nuclear program. Bahrain, a Sunni kingdom, has accused Shiite Iran of creating unrest in the country.

Bennett’s visit to Bahrain would have been unthinkable just a few years ago. But the US-brokered Abraham Accords paved the way for Israel to establish warm ties with not only Bahrain, but the United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Sudan too. Tuesday’s trip marks the first time an Israeli prime minister has ever made an official state visit to Bahrain.

Bennett and the kingdom’s leaders will discuss ways to deepen diplomatic ties and cooperation in economics and technology. Earlier this month, Israel’s Defense Minister also visited Bahrain and signed an agreement with his Bahraini counterpart to cooperate in defense matters.