Israeli Medics Are Helping Ukrainian Refugees in Moldova

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israeli medics are on the ground in Moldova to help refugees fleeing neighboring Ukraine.

The delegation includes 15 doctors, medics and paramedics from Israel’s United Hatzalah emergency response group. More are expected to arrive in the coming days, The Jerusalem Post reported.

UH EMT and Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit volunteer Linor Attias working with a child refugee from Ukraine in Kishinev. pic.twitter.com/lZ0NBd8Jdo — United Hatzalah (@UnitedHatzalah) February 27, 2022

“We are traveling to bring a ray of light and a sliver of hope to a tragic and dark situation. The Jewish people know all too well what it means to be refugees and we will never leave people alone to fend for themselves in their time of need,” Avi Marcus, a United Hatzalah delegation member, told Jewish Press.

The delegation is in the city of Kishinev to bring humanitarian, medical and emotional support to the refugees.

IsraAID, Israel’s leading non-governmental humanitarian aid organization, is also getting ready to help Ukrainian refugees in Moldova.

“We are deeply concerned by the devastating humanitarian situation that is unfolding in Ukraine. Once again, we are seeing a potential influx of large numbers of refugees in Europe who need urgent support,” IsraAID’s CEO Yotam Polizer said.

“Our team will stay in Moldova for as long as we are needed and may deploy to other Ukrainian border countries as the situation develops,” he added.

