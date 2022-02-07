Why Palestinians’ War of Return Means National Suicide for Israel

JERUSALEM, Israel – For decades, one of the most contentious negotiating issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has been the so-called “Right of Return.”

Right of Return means that Palestinians who fled during the war of Israel’s Independence in 1948 and their descendants could return to Israel. That could lead to millions of Palestinians flooding in and creating a demographic tsunami overwhelming the Jewish state.

UNRWA, the UN agency responsible for Palestinian refugees in the West Bank and Gaza, has fueled this idea of Right of Return for decades to the generations of students they teach. Palestinian children are taught their real homes are in modern-day Israel, not far from where they live now.

In her book the War of Return, author Einat Wilf shows the Right of Return goes to the core of the conflict. Wilf, a former Israeli parliament member, says through the years, the Palestinians have demonstrated they put a greater priority on keeping Jews from establishing their own state than having one of their own.

Wilf tells Gordon Robertson on Tuesday’s 700 Club why she believes the Right of Return means national suicide for the Jewish state.

