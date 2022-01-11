Israel Launches New Site to Help Tourists Visit During COVID-19

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel has launched a new website aimed at helping incoming tourists navigate the process of visiting the Holy Land during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Launched on Sunday, the new Tourism Ministry landing page keeps tourists updated on the latest requirements and procedures for traveling to Israel. The guide is in English but will be translated to other languages in the future, the ministry said.

Click here to see the site.

Israel reopened its skies this week to fully vaccinated tourists after ceiling its borders in November out of fear of the Omicron variant. According to the site, Israel will also grant entry to recently recovered individuals if they provide a digital certificate of recovery that can be verified by Israel’s Health Ministry.

Israel’s tourism industry has been hit hard by the pandemic. After welcoming a record 4.5 million visitors in 2019, that number plunged to just 832,500 in 2020 and just 401,500 in 2021.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***