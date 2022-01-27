Jerusalem Wakes Up to Winter Wonderland

JERUSALEM, Israel – White snow blanketed Jerusalem overnight, shutting down roads, closing schools, and giving residents the rare chance to have snowball fights in the Holy City.

The snowfall began Wednesday evening and continued into Thursday’s early morning hours.

Families went to the local parks to enjoy the scenery and tried not to slip on the icy streets.

At least 6 to 8 inches of snow fell in Jerusalem, according to the Israel Meteorological Service. The main highway into the city was shut down.

The storm also dumped snow on northern Israel and the West Bank – biblical Judea and Samaria.

Before reaching Israel, the storm passed through Turkey and Greece, bringing icy conditions with it.