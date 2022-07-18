Israel Says Latest Airstrike on Hamas Will ‘Significantly Impede’ Rocket Production

JERUSALEM, Israel – An Israeli airstrike on a Hamas rocket production site in the Gaza Strip will “significantly impede” the terror group’s ability to produce more rockets, Israel’s military said on Saturday.

The airstrike was in response to Gaza terrorists firing a pair of rockets at Israeli civilians in southern Israel. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said one of the rockets was intercepted and neither caused any injuries or damage.

The military said terrorists later launched two more rockets into southern Israel, which “fell in open areas.”

While no Palestinian terror group claimed responsibility for the attacks, Israel holds Hamas – which rules the Gaza Strip – responsible.

Hours after the rockets, Israel’s military said it targeted “one of Hamas’ most significant rocket production sites in Gaza.”

“This strike will significantly impede Hamas’ force-building capabilities,” the IDF said in a statement, adding that Israeli fighter jets also struck an additional Hamas manufacturing site.

The rocket attacks came after President Joe Biden visited Israel and Saudi Arabia. During his trip, Biden toured a display of Israel’s multi-tier defense system. The tour included a display of the Iron Dome and Iron Beam system, which are designed to take down a variety of aerial threats.

The United States helps fund Israel’s missile defense capabilities and Biden said his administration would continue to do so.