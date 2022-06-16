'Biblical Protein': With Food Scarcities Common, This Company Wants to Help You Become Like John the Baptist

If you're looking for a natural protein source, one company wants you to look no further than the Bible.

Some say we could actually learn a thing or two from John the Baptist. He's the New Testament prophet and preacher who ate natural foods like protein-rich locusts and wild honey as cited in Matthew 3:4:

"John's clothes were made of camel's hair, and he had a leather belt around his waist. His food was locusts and wild honey."

Locusts are the only kosher-approved insects mentioned in the Bible.

Now, an Israeli-based company has cultivated that knowledge into a new product line it has named "Biblical Protein."

As CBN News reported in 2019, with the global food challenge in mind, Dror Tamir co-founded Hargol Food Tech, Biblical Protein's parent company, in 2013.

"We are producing grasshoppers to feed the world," Tamir told CBN News.

Sourced from the banks of Israel's Jordan River, "Biblical Protein" is the first commercial locust farm in the world, offering everything from protein shakes to energy bars. The locusts are also available as a powder that can be added to the food you eat for a boost of protein and essential nutrients.

They even have a candy that they call "gummy hoppers."

Or if you prefer to eat locusts just like John the Baptist did, the company also offers jars of whole locusts along with wild honey.

"Locust products are delicious and have a mild and neutral flavor that are well blended into other biblical ingredients, making them easily adaptable for an array of different food products," Biblical Protein's website reads. "Researchers have praised locusts for their high nutritional content. Compared to raising other farm animals, locusts are 20-fold more sustainable to farm. They emit significantly lower greenhouse gases, utilize less water and less land resources."

