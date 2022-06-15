Biden Announces Visit to Israel, Saudi Arabia Amid Economic Woes at Home

JERUSALEM, Israel – The White House confirmed on Tuesday that President Joe Biden will travel next month to Israel and Saudi Arabia from July 13th to the 16th.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefed the White House press corps on Air Force One.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett welcomed Biden’s visit to the Holy Land, saying it “will deepen the special relationship and the strategic partnership between the two countries, as well as strengthen the US commitment to the security and stability of Israel and the region.”

The visit comes at a time of major economic woes for the US and a serious political crisis in Israel. With gas prices at historic levels, Jean-Pierre downplayed the suggestion that President Biden's visit is about convincing Saudi Arabia to produce more oil.

“While energy security is one important issue, it's hardly the only one. Saudi Arabia is the chair of OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries),” said Jean-Pierre. “Plus, as you all know, and it's the largest exporter. Of course, we discuss energy with Saudi and the Saudi government.”

President Biden’s relationship with Saudi Arabia has been strained.

His administration released a CIA report blaming the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi on the crown prince, and during the presidential campaign, called the desert kingdom a “pariah.”

Former Trump administration official Jason Greenblatt criticized the timing of Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia.

“Think about it, he calls him a ‘pariah,’ says they have very little redeeming social value but oh, all of a sudden, we need him, so, please, please, please pump more oil at cheaper prices he goes to say, right?" said Greenblatt.

Greenblatt, one of the architects behind the Abraham Accords, hopes the White House realizes the role Saudi Arabia plays in the region.

“I think they called him a strategic partner in today’s White House release about the trip. Saudi Arabia is much more than a strategic partner. They are a key ally, they’re key to stability in the Middle East. Just as Israel is important to the region and its stability, so is Saudi Arabia,” said Greenblatt.

The president is also visiting Israel and it’s been reported by Israeli media that he will visit East Jerusalem.

Former Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon says that would be unprecedented.

“That’s never happened during a presidential visit. Usually, presidents came to Jerusalem and then they went to Ramallah, to visit the leader of the Palestinian Authority. But I think it will be a grave mistake if some radical elements around the president try to drag him to a political dispute with Israel by visiting a Palestinian institution in East Jerusalem.”

The Palestinian Authority demands that East Jerusalem will be the capital of a future Palestinian state. Danon says Biden’s visit could give Palestinians false hopes about the future of Jerusalem.

“The sooner the Palestinians will realize that Jerusalem will stay united forever, the better it will be for them. It will be a reality check for them. So let’s move on to other issues that are on the table,” said Danon.

Biden’s visit also comes while Prime Minister Bennett’s coalition government is going through a political crisis. His coalition continues to unravel and the government may fall even before President Biden arrives.

