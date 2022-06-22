Israel’s Parliament Prepares to Dissolve Itself, Polls Show Another Political Deadlock in Next Election

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel’s parliament will begin the process of dissolving itself on Wednesday, bringing Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s governing coalition to an end after months of political crises and triggering the country’s fifth election in just three years.

The process to end Bennett’s year-old government will likely wrap up next week, after which Foreign Defense Minister Yair Lapid will assume the role as caretaker prime minister until elections in the fall.

Together, Bennett and Lapid formed the “change government” which toppled former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last year. Their coalition was the most diversified in Israel’s history, uniting eight parties from the left, center, right, and for the first time, an Arab Islamist party. Their common denominator was to keep then-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu out of power.

However, after intense infighting, fierce resistance from Netanyahu’s alliance in parliament, and several key defections from Bennett’s own right-wing who accused Bennett of abandoning his core ideology, Bennett and Lapid surprised the nation on Monday by announcing they would dissolve their own government after just one year in power.

Now, Lapid is preparing to face a resurgent Netanyahu who seeks to reclaim his position as Israel’s prime minister.

Three separate TV polls released Tuesday show that the two rival political factions will likely remain deadlocked, just as they were in the four previous elections.

The polls predicted that neither the current coalition nor Netanyahu’s bloc will receive enough votes to win a 61-seat majority in Israel’s 120-seat parliament. However, Netanyahu’s bloc appeared to be in a better position than it was in 2021.

Meanwhile, the United States on Tuesday vowed to support Israel despite the political upheaval.

"The strength of our relationship does not depend on who sits in the Oval Office. It doesn't depend on who sits in the prime minister's chair in Israel," State Department Spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

"This is a strategic partnership between our two countries. It will continue to be a strategic partnership between our two countries in the coming weeks, in the coming months as the process plays out."

President Joe Biden is expected to visit Israel, the Palestinian Authority, and Saudi Arabia next month.

