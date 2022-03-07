Israel’s PM Makes Surprise Visit to Kremlin to Help Mediate Conflict with Ukraine

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett made a whirlwind visit to Moscow on Saturday to assist in diplomatic efforts between Russia and Ukraine amid the ongoing war.

“I went there to assist in the dialogue between all parties, of course with the blessing and encouragement of all parties,” Bennett told his cabinet on Sunday.

“As we all know, the situation on the ground is not good. The human suffering is great and may be much greater if things continue on the current path."

Bennett — Israel’s first Orthodox Jewish prime minister - made the trip to Moscow despite it being on the Sabbath. It is forbidden to travel on the Sabbath under Jewish law with the exception that the travel can save lives. Bennett gave few details about his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin but said Israel will continue to help even if the chances of progress are small.

“The moment there is even a small opening, we have the access to all parties, and we've got the ability, I view it as our moral duty to make every attempt (to find a diplomatic solution),” said Bennett.

Bennett told government ministers that he did not present Putin with an Israeli mediation plan, but is conveying messages between Ukraine and Russia, Israeli media reported.

After meeting with Putin on Saturday, Bennett flew to Germany to sit down with Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Bennett also held a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday, the third such call between the two leaders over the past day. Later that same day, Bennett spoke again with Putin, as well as Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Biden’s visit to the Kremlin marked the first time a Western leader has sat down with Putin since the war began. Israel maintains strong relations with Ukraine and Russia.

Both nations have significant Jewish communities, and Russia and Israel collaborate on military operations against Iranian-backed militias in Syria.

Israel condemned Russia’s invasion and sent aid to Ukraine but has been restrained with its criticism of Moscow.

Bennett told his Cabinet on Sunday that Israel is preparing to welcome a new wave of Jewish immigrants from Ukraine. Israel is also opening its doors to a small number of non-Jewish immigrants.

On Sunday, a group of 100 Ukrainian orphans who escaped the war touched down in Tel Aviv, just a few hours before two flights carrying around 300 other new Ukrainian Jewish immigrants arrived.

Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked said, "according to the data, we are en route to 15,000 Ukrainians by the end of the month."