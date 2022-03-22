Israeli Officials: 4 People Killed in Beersheba Stabbing Attack

JERUSALEM, Israel — Four people were killed on Tuesday during a stabbing attack at a shopping mall in Beersheba, Israeli authorities say.

Israel’s Magen David Adom EMS service says three people were stabbed to death and a fourth person was killed after the assailant hit them with a car.

Video online shows the suspect wielding a knife before being shot and killed by witnesses.

Israeli media reported that the suspect is an Israeli citizen from the Negev town of Hura. Initial reports indicate that the suspect previously served time in prison for membership in a terror organization.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group praised the attack, but did not claim responsibility for it.

“Acts of resistance shall deter the occupation,” Islamic Jihad spokesperson Tariq Silmi said.

Police are searching the area for another suspected attacker.

This is the third stabbing in a week.

On Sunday, two police officers were injured in a stabbing attack in eastern Jerusalem.

On Saturday, a man was lightly wounded in an attack on Hebron Road in Jerusalem.

