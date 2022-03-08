Two Israeli Police Officers Injured in Jerusalem Stabbing Attack

JERUSALEM, Israel – Two Israeli police officers were moderately injured in a stabbing attack in Jerusalem’s Old City Monday night.

Police say the Palestinian attacker stabbed two officers near the Temple Mount entrance before he was shot and killed by police.

Israel’s Magen David Adom EMS service said the two officers – both in their 20s – were treated at the scene and were later taken to a nearby hospital.

“The fast response, the determination, the engagement, ended the incident thankfully without any deaths, and with the terrorist dead, this is the end result we expect from an incident like this,” said Police commissioner Kobi Shabtai.

The Hamas terror group identified the suspect as one of its members.

“Struggle leads either to victory or to martyrdom,” Hamas said in a statement.

This is the second stabbing attack in the Old City in days.

On Sunday, police shot and killed a 19-year-old Palestinian after he stabbed an officer.

In the last two weeks, two Israeli men were stabbed in separate attacks in the West Bank – biblical Judea and Samaria.

Internal Security Minister Omer Barlev says there are concerns that the violence will escalate in the coming weeks.

“We have not identified an organizational connection between the events, but the attacks may be inspired by one another. There are fears of an escalation following the month of Ramadan,” Barlev tells the Kan public broadcaster. “The police commissioner will increase forces in Jerusalem’s Old City.”

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***