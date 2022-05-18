CBN Israel Helps Resettle Jewish Ukrainian Refugees in the Holy Land

TEL AVIV, Israel – Millions of lives have been changed forever by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Families have been ripped apart, homes have been destroyed, and a country once rich in beauty and peace lies in ruins.

Among the millions of refugees who've fled the war in Ukraine are thousands of Jews seeking a new life in Israel. CBN Israel partnered with The Jewish Agency for Israel to help many of these refugees resettle in the Jewish state.

CBN's 700 Club co-host Ashley Key was there to greet one batch of new arrivals.

With the war still raging on, CBN was able to help support thousands of Ukrainian Jewish refugees fleeing their country. Ashley had the privilege of witnessing CBN Israel's life-changing work firsthand.

"I'm standing on the tarmac at the Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv Israel. And as you see right behind me is a flight fully funded by CBN Israel, helping Jewish Ukrainians seek refuge from the ongoing war in their homeland," Ashley explained on the 700 Club on Wednesday.

Danielle Mor, vice president and director at The Jewish Agency told CBN that families have been shattered as a result of the war.

"They lost everything. And so many of the people that came here today, I don't know if you noticed all the women with babies, and no fathers," said Mor. "The fathers had to stay behind. They're protecting their country."

Despite the ongoing restlessness and an uncertain future for so many, CBN with the help of The Jewish Agency is providing emergency transportation, shelter and evacuation.

"People are tired but they have hope. They have joy. We have rescued over 12,000 people helping them cross the border," Mor says. "And we are here to help and give those children and those families a new start in Israel and hoping and praying God willing that their fathers will soon join them."

One Ukrainian refugee was so grateful for the peaceful new surroundings in Israel. "It smells good. The air is pretty," she said.

When Ashley asked one Ukrainian refugee about having hope for Israel, she replied, "To have an easy and fast adaptation. To find my way in this country and learn the language."

CBN Israel will continue to support the thousands of Ukrainian Jewish refugees desperately seeking a better life for themselves and for their families.

"And this would not be possible without our CBN partners. So right now, we want to take this time and this moment to say thank you! Thank you for your heart for Israel," Ashley said. "Thank you for your compassion. And thank you for taking action and helping the Ukrainian people in need."

