Israel Marks Memorial Day and 24,000 Lives Lost

JERUSALEM, Israel – On Wednesday, millions of Israelis stop to mark Memorial Day and the more than 24,000 lives lost to war and terrorism.

Israel will honor the fallen with a two-minute siren, visits to cemeteries and memorial services.

Israeli leaders began the observance of Memorial Day Tuesday night with a ceremony at the Western Wall in Jerusalem. President Isaac Herzog called on Israelis to unite and stop feeding political divisions.

“Our sons and daughters, who fell in defense of our state, fought together and fell together. They did not ask, nor did anyone ask them, who was right-wing and who was left-wing. Who was religious. Who was secular. Who was Jewish and who was not Jewish,” he said. ”In cemeteries, arguments fall silent.”

Israeli authorities say 56 soldiers died during service since last Memorial Day. Eighty-four veterans died from wounds they sustained during service.

“They won’t return but thanks to them, many returned. Thanks to them, tens of thousands of civilians were saved,” said Israel’s military chief of staff Aviv Kohavi.

Thirty-three people died in terror attacks over the last year, and four others died from injuries they sustained during the attacks.

The somber ceremonies and outpouring of grief will turn into celebration Wednesday night when Israelis mark the beginning of Independence Day.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***