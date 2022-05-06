Israeli Ambassador Goes Behind the Scenes of the Anti-Israel Movement at the UN

JERUSALEM, Israel – The epicenter of global anti-Israel sentiment is the United Nations in New York City.

For five turbulent years, Danny Danon served as Israel’s ambassador to the UN. While representing the Jewish state, he confronted anti-Zionism and defended Israel against charges of apartheid and racism.

Danon also found allies in those diplomatic battles like former US UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.

In his new book, In the Lion’s Den: Israel in the World, Danon takes readers behind the scenes and onto the front lines of his UN tenure. He covers his successes and disappointments from the Un General Assembly to the back rooms as well the spotlight of the Un Security Council.

Danon also lays out a vision of Israel’s future as a major player in the Middle East and how the relatively tiny nation can contribute to global peace and prosperity.

