'The Taming of the Jew' - Anti-Semitism in Great Britain

In his latest book, The Taming of the Jew, best-selling author Tuvia Tenenbom travels to Great Britain – England, Scotland, Ireland, and Wales, to find out what’s on people’s minds.

“My publisher asked me, ‘which place would you like your fifth book about?’ So, being that I am also a theater person, I said, I would like to go to Britain because I love English theater, British theater,” Tenenbom told CBN News.

“I said, let's do something, a book about theater, about funny things, about entertainment, about a little politics, about nothing Jewish -- it's only about maximum 300,000 Jews in all the UK,” he said.

But sadly, Tenenbom said, that didn’t happen.

“From the first day I arrived, and I started interviewing people I heard the most horrible, anti-Semitic trash,” he said.

According to Tenenbom, without even knowing where “Palestine” is on the map, or who Palestinians are fighting, people across Great Britain threw their support behind them and cursed the Jews.

That includes a town in Northern Ireland that flies the Palestinian flag and identifies with the Palestinian cause.

One man in a pub said, “Hitler didn’t kill enough Jews. They’re the scourge of the world. The Jews are the scourge of the earth.” Another said they support “Palestine” because, they hate the Jews.

Editor’s Note: The language in this interview and The Taming of the Jew may be offensive to some members of our audience.

