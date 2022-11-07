Displaying 30+ Stories
Allow Ads
HomepageIsraelNews
CBNNews.com

Hebron's Mayor Infuriates Animal Lovers with Bounty for Killing Stray Dogs

11-07-2022
John Waage
Photo by Michael Kucharski on Unsplash
Photo by Michael Kucharski on Unsplash

JERUSALEM, Israel – The mayor of the West Bank city of Hebron set off a worldwide furor Friday when he posted a bounty for the capture or killing of the town's stray dogs. He offered more than $5 per animal, and some residents responded, hauling dead dogs by the truckload to collect the reward.

Ynet News reported MayorTayseer Abu Sneineh was looking for a way to reduce the stray dog population. Wild dogs are common in the area, and last year a pack attacked a 10 year-old girl in the Jewish communitiy of Kiryat Arba.

Some locals heeded the mayor's call on a radio broadcast and scenes began to pop up on social media of Palestinians, some of them children, beating the dogs to death. The killings outraged Hebron residents and others in the surrounding area.

Journalist Khaled Abu Toameh tweeted about the action and included a photo.

Israel imprisoned Abu Sneineh in 1980 for his part in a terrorist attack that killed 6 Israelis and wounded more than 20 others. He was later released in a prisoner exchange.

Did you know?

God is everywhere—even in the news. That’s why we view every news story through the lens of faith. We are committed to delivering quality independent Christian journalism you can trust. But it takes a lot of hard work, time, and money to do what we do. Help us continue to be a voice for truth in the media by supporting CBN News for as little as $1.

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Error: There was an internal error submitting your form. Please check your information and try again or call us at 1-800-759-0700
Latest CBN News Stories