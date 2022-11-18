In Israel's Election Aftermath, a Jerusalem Resident Rebuts Fear, Hostility from US Reaction

Israel's recent election of a government on the right has inspired fear and disgust among many American Jews. Widely-read New York Times columnist Tom Friedman published an article saying that the Israel he once knew is gone. In response, Professor Gil Troy wrote a column in The Jerusalem Post knocking down Friedman's assesment, claiming that the Israel he knew is still very much alive. CBN's Paul Strand sat down with Troy in Jerusalem to get his thoughts on the journalistic attack from the US. Click on the video above to watch the full interview.