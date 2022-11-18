Displaying 30+ Stories
Allow Ads
HomepageIsraelNews
CBNNews.com

In Israel's Election Aftermath, a Jerusalem Resident Rebuts Fear, Hostility from US Reaction

11-18-2022
Paul Strand
6315796424112
DF_PST1030_Gil_Troy_Israel_and_Elections_HD1080_0_252
Likud Party leader Benjamin Netanyahu, left, far-right Israeli lawmaker Bezalel Smotrich and leaders of all Israel&#039;s political parties pose for a group photo after the swearing-in ceremony for Israeli lawmakers at the Knesset.(AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
Likud Party leader Benjamin Netanyahu, left, far-right Israeli lawmaker Bezalel Smotrich and leaders of all Israel's political parties pose for a group photo after the swearing-in ceremony for Israeli lawmakers at the Knesset.(AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
6315796424112

Israel's recent election of a government on the right has inspired fear and disgust among many American Jews. Widely-read New York Times columnist Tom Friedman published an article saying that the Israel he once knew is gone. In response, Professor Gil Troy wrote a column in The Jerusalem Post knocking down Friedman's assesment, claiming that the Israel he knew is still very much alive. CBN's Paul Strand sat down with Troy in Jerusalem to get his thoughts on the journalistic attack from the US. Click on the video above to watch the full interview.

Did you know?

God is everywhere—even in the news. That’s why we view every news story through the lens of faith. We are committed to delivering quality independent Christian journalism you can trust. But it takes a lot of hard work, time, and money to do what we do. Help us continue to be a voice for truth in the media by supporting CBN News for as little as $1.

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Error: There was an internal error submitting your form. Please check your information and try again or call us at 1-800-759-0700
Latest CBN News Stories