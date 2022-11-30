Displaying 30+ Stories
Israel Continues its National Growth 75 Years after UN Partition Vote

11-30-2022
Julie Stahl
Some of the thousands of Jews celebrate in Tel Aviv as they listen to the broadcast on the United Nations announcement for the plan for partition with the Jewish state on November 30, 1947 in the new Jewish state.
JERUSALEM, Israel –This week marks the 75th anniversary of the United Nations vote on the partition of Palestine in 1947, which led to the birth of modern Israel. Commemorations in Israel were more subdued this year, as the country's leaders are in the midst of negotiations for a new government, and the number of terror attacks in 2022 have increased by 300 percent in the past year.

CBN News' Julie Stahl profiled Israel's 70th anniversary celebrations of the event. To see that story, click on the video above.

