Israel Continues its National Growth 75 Years after UN Partition Vote

JERUSALEM, Israel –This week marks the 75th anniversary of the United Nations vote on the partition of Palestine in 1947, which led to the birth of modern Israel. Commemorations in Israel were more subdued this year, as the country's leaders are in the midst of negotiations for a new government, and the number of terror attacks in 2022 have increased by 300 percent in the past year.

CBN News' Julie Stahl profiled Israel's 70th anniversary celebrations of the event. To see that story, click on the video above.

