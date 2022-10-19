Bishop of World’s Largest Black Church Denomination Makes Historic Visit to Israel

JERUSALEM, Israel –The appointment of Bishop Glen Plummer and his wife, Dr. Ruth Pauline Plummer, to head the Church of God in Christ here two years ago marked an historic beginning, one that led to a first-time visit to Israel of Bishop J. Drew Sheard, the top official of the world's largest Black denomination.

“The founder of our church (was) born at the time of slavery in the United States, and Bishop Sheard is the eighth in succession in leading our great church,” Bishop Plummer said.

“We have now matured to where we are in 113 countries. But three years ago, our church made the decision to embrace Israel in a very formal way,” he added.

Bishop Sheard’s visit to the Holy Land marks the first time the church has held a holy convocation here in Israel.

“In the 115-year history of our church, there has not been a presiding bishop that has made an official visit to Israel,” Plummer said.

“We are said to have six and a half million members. We are the largest Black church in the world, and we are so thrilled to have our leader here who leads the entire church,” he said.

Israeli dignitaries and bishops from around the world came together at the King David Hotel to welcome the bishop, including the Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem, Fleur Hassan-Nahoum.

“You are the spiritual power in the United States. And that is equally as important as the political power, because if the United States moved their embassy to Jerusalem, it's because you, the spiritual power other United States of America, lobbied for Jerusalem to be for the embassy to be moved to Jerusalem,” Hassan-Nahoum told the crowd.

“So, thank you very much. Welcome to our city. Have a wonderful, wonderful experience. And please always come back because this is your home too,” Hassan-Nahoum added.

“This is really prophetic to see – Black America and Jews and Israelis coming together, in defense of our shared Judeo-Christian history and, and values,” said Josh Reinstein, who heads the Christian Allies Caucus.

“And this is a sign of the times. To Bishop and Lady Sheard, we're so honored to have you here in Israel. It took over a hundred years for (a) presiding bishop to get here, but we hope this will be an annual event now, Reinstein added.

Former American basketball star and Jewish sports Hall of Fame member Tal Brody highlighted the close relations between the Black and Jewish communities in the United States.

“We're very appreciative you're here because we're going through a very tough time of anti-Semitism in the world. Many of the Black people in the United States do know some of that history. The majority probably don't know that history,” Brody said.

CBN News spoke with Bishop Sheard at the City of David archaeological site, his favorite Bible character after Jesus.

“I identify with King David. He's always been a blessing to me,” Sheard told CBN News.

During our interview he shared how in the Upper Room, the traditional site where the Holy Spirit was first poured out, Sheard had a special experience there with another group.

“We started praying and we started seeking God, asking God for another chance to do what the early church had done,” Sheard explained.

“There was another pastor there who was leading a delegation. And then all of a sudden, the Spirit of God unified us. I reached out for the other pastor. He came, we began to pray [in] the power of God. And then we began to sing songs,” he said.

He says it’s important for the Church to connect with Israel.

“I believe that God is getting us ready for the return of Jesus Christ. I believe that in order to know where you're going, you've gotta know where you come from. And so we are very studiously studying the footsteps of Jesus and this Holy Land,” he said.

“So that, as we prayed in the upper room so we can do what he has instructed the Church to do,” he added.

During the opening night, Sheard spoke of change that he believes is coming.

“Right now we've got white people, Black people, Jews, and Gentiles all together saying that we love the Lord,” Sheard told the crowd.

At the end of the evening, the crowd – Jews and Christians alike spontaneously began singing together “This is the Day” from Psalm 118:24.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***