Manhunt Underway for Shooter in Deadly Jerusalem Attack

JERUSALEM, Israel — Israeli police continued a manhunt Monday for an eastern Jerusalem suspect who is believed to have shot and killed a female officer from the Israeli border police and wounded a civilian guard at the Shuafat checkpoint near Jerusalem on Saturday night.

Noa Lazar,18, was killed in the attack which began just as Israelis were preparing to celebrate the Sukkot holiday, a time when visitors come to Jerusalem by the tens of thousands. The civilian guard who was wounded was initially listed in serious condition.

Police are conducting house-to-house searches looking for the prime suspect, 22-year-old Udai Tamimi, a resident of the Shuafat refugee camp. Palestinians attacked police as they searched.

The shooter got out of a white vehicle near the Shuafat checkpoint and opened fire on the border guards at what The Times of Israel reported was "near point-blank range." A large contingent of police, soldiers and Shin Bet security agents are enlisted in the search for Tamimi.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid sent condolences to Lazar's family. “We will not be silent and we will not rest until we bring the abominable killers to justice," he said.

For weeks, the Israeli Defense Forces have been carrying out Operation "Break the Wave" in the West Bank (biblical Judea and Samaria), which includes parts of eastern Jerusalem. They have employed nightly raids designed to stop terror attacks before they happen.

