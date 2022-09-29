After a Nearly Three-Year Absence, Christian Tourists Return to Israel for ICEJ Feast Celebration

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL–The International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ) is expecting more than 2,000 Christian tourists to return to Israel for the annual Feast of Tabernacles (Sukkot) celebrations, beginning October 9.

For the past two years, tourism was heavily restricted in Israel, as it was nearly everywhere, due to COVID lockdowns.

The anticipated turnout has encouraged the embassy staff.

“After all the global travel bans of recent years, the response from our worldwide following has truly been amazing,” said ICEJ President Dr. Jürgen Bühler. “Our Feast clearly signals that Christian tourism to Israel is back.”

The embassy will welcome attendees from 70 nations, including government officials and dignitaries from Africa, Europe and Latin America. They also will host singers and musicians from nations including the US, Canada, Brazil, Australia and Finland, Ivory Coast, Fiji and Iran, along with local Israeli artists.

Normally, the Feast celebrations take place in Jerusalem, but for the first time in more than 40 years, the ceremonies will open in northern Israel at Capernaum National Park, followed by five days of events in Jerusalem, including the Jerusalem March through the streets of the capital. The events will close in the Negev region near the Gaza border which will include a solidarity rally with those who have weathered terrorist attacks.

“We especially want our Christian pilgrims to witness the incredible positive spirit emanating from these Israeli communities despite all they face,” Dr. Bühler said. “We know it will inspire our Feast participants to confront and overcome the many crises hitting their own lands in these unsettling days."