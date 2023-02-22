At Least 10 Palestinians Killed in IDF Raid against Nablus Terrorists

JERUSALEM, Israel – At least ten Palestinians are dead and scores injured, according to Palestinian sources, after a rare daytime raid against a terrorist stronghold in the city of Nablus (biblical Shechem).

Heavy gunfire broke out between Israel's security forces and Palestinian gunmen after Israel raided a covert apartment where three wanted terrorists were hiding.

The terrorists were involved in the shooting attack that killed 21-year-old IDF soldier, First Sergeant Ido Baruch in October of last year. They were members of the Lion’s Den terror group.

The army said it surrounded the building and asked the men to surrender, but instead they opened fire on the IDF, and others hurled rocks and explosives at the troops.

After searching the building where the terrorists were located, forces seized two firearms and ammunition.

Abu Obeida, a spokesman for Hamas in the Gaza Strip issued a veiled threat following the raid, saying “The resistance in Gaza is observing the enemy’s escalating crimes against our people in the occupied West Bank, and its patience is running out.

There were no casualties reported among Israeli forces.

***Please sign up for CBN News Mid-Day Updates and Breaking News Alerts to get the latest news from The Christian Perspective.***